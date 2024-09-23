Winners Of Ice Warrior Challenge 2024 At Ski Dubai Announced

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Hundreds of took part in Dubai's coolest assault course which was organised in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 22 September 2024: Ski Dubai, in partnership with Dubai Sports Council, has announced the winners of the 15th edition of the Ice Warrior Challenge which took place today. A record-breaking 626 athletes from 68 nationalities, including 263 Emiratis, took on more than 20 obstacles and faced a rigorous test of both mental and physical strength in sub-zero temperatures.

Prizes were awarded in three categories, Elite Fitness, Regular and Team.

Elite Category Winners

Leading the Top 3 Elite Fitness Male Winners was Hallvard Borsheim with a finish time of 00:29:07. He was followed by Yeison Londono Franco and Marc Al Onso with finish times of 00:36:55 and 00:37:19 respectively. Tetiana Maltseva led the Top 3 Elite Female Winners, finishing the race at 00:37:16. Close on her heels were Olga Naumova and Paulina Bascaro with a finish time of 00:40:17 and 00:45:02 respectively.

Regular Category Winners

Mikhail Rudik and Luz Barrios emerged as the overall 1st place male and female winners with a finish time of 00:20:34 and 00:24:39 respectively. Not to be outdone were Mohamed Moulay and Nigina Lolakova with a finish time of 00:21:44 and 00:27:54 respectively. Completing the Top 3 Jad Hamdan and Leena Reda with a finish time of 00:22:33 and 00:28:44 respectively.

Team Category Winners

The overall winners were Kebab Glorious with a finish time of 00:36:32. Close on the heels in 2nd place was The Ski Turtles, with a finish time of 00:36:33 followed by Gambiteers who completed the challenge in 00:41:34.

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General, Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General, Dubai Sports Council, Ali Omar Al Balooshi, Director of Sports Events, Dubai Sports Council, Ibrahim Khadim, Member of the Board of Directors, UAE Winter Sports Federation, Ignace Lahoud, Chief Executive Officer, Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment, Mohammad El Etri, Managing Director Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment attended the Ice Warrior Challenge and presented the winners with their trophies and prizes. All participants received a commemorative medal, and souvenir T-shirt once they crossed the finish line.

Ski Dubai and Dubai Sports Council regularly collaborate to host fun and unique events given their shared goal to improve community wellbeing by promoting a healthy and active lifestyle and making snow sports accessible to everyone.

Ski Dubai has recently been nominated for 'World's Best Indoor Ski Resort' at the World Ski Awards, a title which it has retained for eight consecutive years. For more information, visit skidxb.

