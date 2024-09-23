Katara Hospitality Celebrates Parisa Restaurant's Win As 'Brand Initiative Of The Year Qatar'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Katara Hospitality, a global hotel developer, owner, and operator based in Qatar, has announced that Parisa, its distinguished Persian dining concept, has been honoured with the esteemed title of“Brand Initiative of the Year - Qatar” at the TDM Trade Excellence Awards 2024 – Middle East.

This prestigious accolade recognizes the exceptional achievements of key players in the travel and hospitality across the region, celebrating excellence in service, innovation, and the delivery of unique guest experiences.

Since its inception, Parisa has established itself as a symbol of culinary excellence and cultural fusion, blending the rich heritage of Persian cuisine with contemporary influences and the warmth of Qatari hospitality.

The brand's journey began in 2012 with its first location at The Ritz-Carlton Sharq Village in Doha, Qatar. Since then, Parisa has expanded its presence with additional venues in Souq Waqif and Al Messila, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, as well as international locations in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, and Tangier, Morocco.

Each Parisa venue offers an immersive experience that goes beyond the conventional dining experience. The interiors of Parisa restaurants are adorned with exquisite hand-painted Persian artworks that narrate ancient stories, intricate mosaics, and dazzling chandeliers, complemented by thousands of meticulously selected mirrors. These elements, combined with the flavors of authentic Persian cuisine, create a sensory journey that captivates guests and leaves an indelible mark.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards, now in their second year, are a testament to the remarkable contributions made by leaders in the travel and hospitality sectors across the Middle East. The awards are decided by an esteemed panel of judges, as well as votes from industry professionals and the public, highlighting the best in innovation, service, and guest experiences.

Winning the“Brand Initiative of the Year - Qatar” award reflects Parisa's unwavering dedication to providing an unparalleled dining experience that embodies the rich flavors and traditions of Persian culture, all while being deeply rooted in Qatar's hospitality ethos. This recognition underscores the brand's commitment to excellence, innovation, and the creation of memorable experiences for guests from around the world.