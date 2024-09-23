عربي


Wathnan Racing's Electrolyte Bounces Back In Gr3 Prix Eclipse

9/23/2024 3:02:37 AM

The Peninsula

Doha: Sporting the silk of Wathnan Racing, Electrolyte (Hello Youmzain) claimed his first Group victory when landing the Gr.3 Prix Eclipse at Chantilly on Saturday.

Trained by Lambourn-based Archie Watson, the two-year-old Electrolyte confirmed previous hopes and is now a Gr.3 winner.

In a strong-paced race, Electrolyte led on the near side.

As they entered in the final 400m, Electrolyte went a few lengths clear and showed great determination to hold on the strong late challenge of Polyvega (Lope De Vega) by a nose.

The well-fancied Fraise Des Bois (Zelzal) went third.

Bred by Bibury Partnership, Electrolyte is out of Bibury (Royal Applause).

The Peninsula

