AAFT Faculty Enlightened By Dr. Karthik Ramesh On Emerging Trends In Education

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – August 2024 – In a significant step towards strengthening cultural ties between India and the UAE, the AAFT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Univest Business Machines, Abu Dhabi, UAE. The MoU, facilitated under the aegis of the Indo-UAE and Cultural Forum, aims to promote education, art, and culture between the two nations.



The agreement was signed by Dr. Karthik Ramesh, Chief Transformation and Innovation Officer of Univest Business Machines, during his visit to Marwah Studios in Noida Film City. Impressed by AAFT's world-class infrastructure and its dedication to fostering creativity, Dr. Ramesh expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration.“We are impressed by the setup of AAFT and Marwah Studios. This partnership presents a wonderful opportunity to promote education, art, and culture in Abu Dhabi, UAE, with the support of AAFT, and we look forward to fostering similar initiatives in India,” said Dr. Ramesh.



Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University, shared his excitement about the collaboration.“We have a strong presence in the UAE through our Indo-UAE Film and Cultural Forum, and this new partnership will allow us to further extend our reach and impact. We are eager to embark on this next venture and strengthen our ties with the UAE,” remarked Dr. Marwah.



The collaboration aims to provide a platform for students, artists, and professionals from both countries to engage in cultural exchanges, educational programs, and joint initiatives that will enrich the artistic and cultural landscape of India and the UAE.



AAFT has long been committed to promoting international cultural exchange and has established strong ties with various countries through its numerous forums and collaborations. This MoU with Univest Business Machines further cements AAFT's position as a global leader in the fields of education, art, and culture.





Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT