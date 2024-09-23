Iraqi Militant Group Claims Drone Attack On Israeli Target In Jordan Valley

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Sept 23 (NNN-NINA) – The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite group, last night, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on an Israeli target in the Jordan Valley, which forms Jordan's western border with Israel and the West Bank.

The group said in a statement that, the attack, the fifth of its kind yesterday, was carried out“in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip,” pledging to continue targeting“the enemy's strongholds.”

It did not specify the affected sites or report any casualties.

Earlier in the day, the group claimed responsibility for multiple drone and missile attacks on Israeli targets, including a drone attack on sites in southern Israel at dawn, attacks with upgraded al-Arqab cruise missiles, at several sites in the north, and a drone attack on an Israeli military base in the Jordan Valley in the morning.

Since the onset of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple attacks on Israeli and U.S. targets in the region, in support of the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-NINA