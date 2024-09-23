Trump Rejects Harris's Call For Second Debate, Citing Early Voting

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The U.S. presidential candidate, Donald Trump, rejected his rival Kamala Harris's request for another televised debate, saying it was“too late” for such a confrontation.

According to a recent report by AFP, stated during a rally in North Carolina,“The problem is, it's too late. Early has already started.”

At a Wilmington, North Carolina rally, Trump added,“Harris just wants a rematch because she's losing. We've already had one debate, and I've done two. So it's too late for me to do a third one. Now it's time to make a decision, so go out and vote.”

Kamala Harris and Trump held their first presidential debate on September 10 in Philadelphia, where Harris, the Democratic candidate, was widely seen as the winner, a judgment that Trump dismissed.

Two days after the debate, Trump stated that there would be no further debates. He pointed to Harris's request for a rematch as evidence that he had won the first debate.

Trump's refusal to engage in another debate has become a key moment in the election campaign, highlighting his focus on early voting strategies rather than additional public confrontations.

Meanwhile, Harris's call for a second debate underscores her attempt to sway undecided voters and challenge Trump's dominance in public appearances.

Both candidates continue their rallies across different states, urging their supporters to vote early and solidify their chances as the election draws nearer.

Trump's decision to reject a second debate with Harris has fueled further debate among political analysts, with many interpreting it as a strategic move to maintain his lead. As early voting ramps up, both candidates are focused on securing as many votes as possible in the crucial final weeks of the campaign.

The lack of additional debates may leave some voters without further insights into each candidate's policies, but both camps are making their final pushes to energize their bases and ensure a strong voter turnout.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram