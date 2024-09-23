The Odebrecht Money Laundering Trial Will Be Held In Brazil November 25 In The Panamanian Embassy

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The team of prosecutors from the Odebrecht Public Prosecutors Office is pictured above.

In the front, prosecutors Ruth Morcillo and Mahmad Daud Hasan

The first deputy judge for liquidating criminal cases, pictured above is Baloisa Marquínez. You may remember her from the Panama Papers trial in June 2024 in Panama City. Panama's courts closed out the high-profile Panama Papers trial with judge Baloisa Marquínez on June 28 acquitting all 28 people who faced trial over their alleged role in setting up shell companies used in bribery and corruption scandals in Brazil and Germany.



Currently Judge Baloisa Marquínez established a schedule for witnesses who are abroad and must testify in the money laundering trial related to the collection of bribes from the Brazilian company Odebrecht to appear at the embassies in Panama to comply with said diligence. In this regard, the court ordered that the statement of the former Odebrecht director, André Luis Campos Rabello, will be held at the Panamanian Embassy in Brazil on November 25, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Panama time. In the event of suspension of the trial, an alternative date was set for February 3, 2025 at the same time.