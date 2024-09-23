Banistmo Received Five Market Champion Awards At The Latinex Investors Forum 2024

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Banistmo received five Champion awards at the Latinex Investors Forum 2024, including:



Market Champion as the best long-term debt issue structurer

Company with good ESG practices

Company with good practices in the Environment and Climate Action

Company with good practices in Social Development and Gender Equality Stockbroker placing best long-term debt issue by Valores Banistmo

This is an example of Banistmo's alignment with its purpose of promoting sustainable development to achieve the well-being of all and its commitment to Panama and its economic, social and environmental development.

Banistmo Bank in Panama (the offspring of Bancolombia of Colombia) are the market champions with best practices in environmental, social and corporate governance matters.

