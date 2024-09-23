Banistmo Received Five Market Champion Awards At The Latinex Investors Forum 2024
Date
9/23/2024 1:14:08 AM
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)
Banistmo received five market Champion awards at the Latinex Investors Forum 2024, including:
Market Champion as the best long-term debt issue structurer
Company with good ESG practices
Company with good practices in the Environment and Climate Action
Company with good practices in Social Development and Gender Equality
Stockbroker placing best long-term debt issue by Valores Banistmo
This is an example of Banistmo's alignment with its purpose of promoting sustainable development to achieve the well-being of all and its commitment to Panama and its economic, social and environmental development.
Banistmo Bank in Panama (the offspring of Bancolombia of Colombia) are the market champions with best practices in environmental, social and corporate governance matters.
MENAFN23092024000218011062ID1108702403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.