Vietjet Is Offering Up To A 50% Discount For On Deluxe Tickets Plus Exclusive Perks

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Vietjet, Vietnam's leading new-age carrier, is offering up to a 50% discount for booking Deluxe tickets from now until November 20, 2024.



Flying with Vietjet\'s Deluxe tickets offers Indian passengers a comprehensive 3-in-1 package that includes up to 20kg of free checked baggage, complimentary seat selection, and free flight schedule changes (*). With fares starting from just INR 11,999 (all-inclusive, one-way), bookings can be made easily through the official website , the Vietjet Air app, or via authorized agents worldwide.



For SkyJoy loyalty members, any transaction over VND 1,000,000 (approx. INR 3,410) (*) can earn up to 1,000 SkyPoints (**). These points can be redeemed for exclusive gifts from Vietjet and over 250 prestigious partner brands.



To meet the rising demand from local and international travelers, Vietjet has expanded its network with a new direct route connecting Da Nang to Ahmedabad, along with increased flight frequencies to popular Northeast Asian destinations like Busan (South Korea), Hong Kong, and several cities in Taiwan (China), including Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung.



As the festive season of 2024 approaches, Vietjet invites passengers to embark on a joyful journey, offering exceptional service aboard its modern fleet. Passengers can indulge in green organic meals, choose from nine delicious hot meal options, and enjoy vibrant cultural and artistic experiences at 10,000 meters, all delivered by professional flight crews dedicated to making your flight unforgettable.



Additionally, in India, the airline has established several strategic expansions, operating a total of 29 weekly round-trip flights and creating direct connections between Vietnam and four key Indian cities – New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. VietJet's footprint and connectivity between Vietnam and India are well established, expanding through modern fleets, dedicated crews, and attractive promotions specific to Indian customers.



(*) Terms and conditions apply, depending on each route





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world\'s 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

Company :-msl

User :- Bhakti Thorat

Email :...