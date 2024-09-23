Czech Foreign Minister Thanks Ukraine For Assistance In Combating Aftermath Of Floods

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Czech Foreign Jan Lipavsky has thanked Ukraine for the assistance provided to the Czech Republic in combating the consequences of devastating floods.

He said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Our diplomats from the Consulate General in Lviv are currently transporting a shipment of dryers provided by Ukraine to Czechia. Ukraine is at war, yet it does not forget its friends in need. We appreciate it. Thank you!" he wrote.

Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia earlier changed the schedule of international trains due to floods in the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland.

At least 21 people were killed due to severe flooding caused by Storm Boris in Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria and Romania.