Artem Kotenko Wins National Selection For Junior Eurovision 2024
9/23/2024 12:16:33 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Artem Kotenko from Okhtyrka won the National Selection for participation in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2024 with his song "Home".
Eurovision Ukraine announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Artem Kotenko wins the final of the National Selection for the Junior Eurovision 2024 and will represent Ukraine at the contest in Madrid," the message reads.
He got five points from the jury and six points in the audience vote.
Artem Kotenko and Zlata Ivaniv scored the same number of points, but it was Artem who won because he received more points from the audience.
As reported, this year the Junior Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the capital of Spain Madrid. Representatives of 11 countries will take part in it.
In Ukraine, they started to accept applications for participation in the competition in June. The process followed simplified rules, according to which it was not necessary for performers to have an author's song. As a result, Suspilne Movlennia (Public Broadcasting) received a record 309 applications.
