Egypt's ICT Minister Addresses Digital Divide, Opportunities At UN Event

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat, addressed the global digital divide and opportunities of digitalisation during his participation in a session titled“Hope for Digitalisation – A Digital Future for All, Inclusive and Purposeful” at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The session was part of the SDG Digital event, which is a series of events leading up to the UN's official Future Summit, coinciding with the high-level week of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his speech, Talaat highlighted the ongoing global discussion surrounding digitalization, its potential benefits, and the concerns it raises, particularly for developing nations. He emphasised that technological advancements have widened economic gaps, and he also addressed the impact of artificial intelligence on the job market, questioning how individuals can secure opportunities in the digital world.

Talaat stressed that the digital age offers opportunities to leverage technological advancements to create jobs and achieve development goals.

He highlighted Egypt's efforts to expand digital capacity-building programs, aiming to reach over half a million trainees across the country this year, representing a 125-fold increase in trainees over the past six years. He stressed the positive impact of these programs in equipping participants with skills needed for competitive employment opportunities with global companies and for launching their own entrepreneurial ventures.

Talaat also announced the implementation of a project to lay fibre optic cables in Egyptian villages as part of the“Decent Life” initiative, aimed at developing rural areas and benefiting over 58 million citizens, representing about 50% of Egypt's population.

He further emphasised the ongoing digitization of government services, making them accessible through multiple channels to ensure their availability to all citizens.

The session, which explored the importance of leveraging technological solutions to achieve an inclusive and purposeful digital future for all, was attended by Abdullah Bin Amer Al-Sawaha, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia, ministers from African countries, leaders from international companies and organisations, and experts.

The SDG Digital event, themed“A Digital Future for All,” aims to highlight the pivotal role of digital technology and innovative solutions in achieving a sustainable, inclusive, and responsible future. Dr. Talaat's participation at the event followed invitations from the Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union and the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Policy.

On the sidelines of the event, Talaat met with Sangbu Kim, the World Bank's Vice President for Digital Transformation, and Christine Zhenwei Qiang, Director of Digital Transformation under the Infrastructure Practice Group of the World Bank. The meeting discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the World Bank in areas of digital transformation, developing digital infrastructure, and supporting the ministry's capacity-building efforts.

The meeting addressed projects undertaken by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to enhance digital infrastructure, aimed at improving communication and internet services across Egypt, including a project to provide high-speed internet in villages as part of the“Decent Life” initiative.

The meeting also touched on the progress made in Egypt's communications and information technology sector, reflected in various international indicators and reports related to cybersecurity, digital transformation, and innovation.

Furthermore, Talaat held a meeting with Paul Campbell, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NCR Atleos, a company specialising in providing consulting and information technology services. The meeting focused on the company's activities in Egypt, its future plans, and opportunities to expand its operations in Egypt by exporting information technology services to clients worldwide.

The meeting also discussed Egypt's competitive advantages in outsourcing, which has become a major global destination for exporting information technology services.

In another meeting, Talaat met with Amal Gabal, Vice President of Startek, a customer service company in North America. The meeting discussed the possibility of establishing a Startek centre in Egypt to export outsourcing services.

Startek is a multinational company operating in the outsourcing industry, headquartered in the United States. It has 34 offices in 13 countries around the world.

The meeting highlighted Egypt's digital strategy for developing the outsourcing industry (2022-2026) and government support provided to companies operating in the outsourcing sector in Egypt.

The meetings were attended by Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of Egypt's Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), Sherine El-Gendy, Assistant Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Strategy and Execution, Ahmed Tantawy, Supervisor of the Applied Innovation Center, and Samah Aziz, Supervisor of the Central Administration for International Relations at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.