King Discusses Jordan's Economic Growth Efforts With IMF Director
9/22/2024 11:13:15 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, Sept. 22 (Petra) his majesty
King Abdullah II met on Sunday with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and discussed Jordan's efforts to boost economic growth and attract investment.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meetings in New York, covered ways to implement economic and development priorities aimed at improving Jordan's business environment, creating job opportunities, and enhancing women's participation in the labour market, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision.
His Majesty affirmed the Kingdom's continued implementation of financial reforms to bolster the economy's resilience amid increasing regional tensions.
The King noted the important partnership with the IMF over the past years and its continued support for Jordan's economic programmes.
Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Planning Minister Zeina Toukan, and Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar attended the meeting.
