The Ice Warrior Challenge to kick off on Sunday 22nd Sept. 2024 at Ski Dubai

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) The Ice Warrior Challenge, organized by Dubai Sports Council & Majid Al-Futtaim, will kick off on Sunday 22nd Sept. 2024 (06:00 am) at the Ski Dubai Hall in the Mall of the Emirates; one of Dubai’s distinctive destination which is named as the best indoor ski resort in the globe.



This version of the Ice Obstacle Challenge witnesses remarkable increase in the numbers of participants including male & female individuals and teams of various ages & multi-nationalities; among them are Emirati contestants of different physical & skill levels. Huge numbers of Emirati athletes have rushed during the last period to exercise various kinds of snowy sports, which are organized in snowy atmosphere and allow participants to experience their physical abilities, form teams, boost skills and spend entertaining times in snow at one of the most eminent attractive tourist locations in Dubai.



Participants in the Ice Warrior Challenge compete in three categories; these are the elite category, to be competed by men & women who are able to finish the Challenge within less than 25 minutes / individual category, which is open for all physical levels / teams category which is competed by groups of five persons and it contributes to boost cooperation skills & cements relations among the team’s members to finish the Challenge within the shortest span of time.



Contestants, who contest the event in an exciting & challenging atmosphere, need to surpass from 20 to 22 obstacles, designed in a distance of 3.5 km; comprising: climbing, rolling & running on snow in a temperature of minus four degree.



The snowy indoor hall in the Ski Dubai will turn into track of racing, full of various obstacles comprising: wall climbing / sloping / creeping over nets, under vehicles & in narrow tubes / rolling / running on snow / surpassing a maze / dangle with ropes on air / jumping over barriers & wheels / climbing poles with running / swimming in cold water and several other exciting obstacles.



Contestants will commence the Challenge at 06:30 am in groups. Each participant needs to hang the racing number on the front side of his shirt, fix timing chip on his foot and be ready for the contest 15 minutes before the specified time. All participants who will finish the race will gain distinctive medals and memorial ice challenge shirt.



The event attracts participants of different ages & multi-nationalities from all social classes, since it is organized in snowy atmosphere and allows participants to experience their physical abilities, form teams, boost skills and spend entertaining times in snow at one of the most eminent attractive tourist locations in Dubai.







MENAFN22092024007179015428ID1108702074