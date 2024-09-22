Travel Diaries at Rangoli: Experience "Down South" with Chef Sadab

(MENAFN- Seven Media) ABU DHABI, UAE, 18th September 2024: Yas Plaza Hotels is thrilled to introduce the first edition of Rangoli’s Travel Diaries: “Down South,” a culinary adventure that promises to take diners on an immersive journey through the rich flavors and vibrant stories of Southern India. Running until November 30th, 2024, guests at Rangoli can savor the interactive and unique dining experience crafted by the talented Chef Sadab. Chef Sadab's passion for Indian cuisine stems from his family's tradition of culinary excellence. His recipes are infused with authentic flavors and timeless techniques passed down through generations, inspired by his grandparents who cooked for the royals.



Travel Diaries at Rangoli is an inspirational story that narrates history and diversity within the Indian cuisine. Inspired by Chef Sadab’s travels across three key states of the Deccan plateau, he brings to life signature dishes with a touch of storytelling, making this dining experience truly one-of-a-kind. From local households to bustling street food stalls, Chef Sadab’s firsthand experiences and discoveries are reflected in every dish.



A Culinary Journey of Southern India:



Wada Churros, AED 65: A modern twist on a traditional Southern Indian favorite, these fermented lentil fritters are transformed into crispy churros, served with a tangy tomato and coconut relish. Flavored with cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and fresh curry leaves, this appetizer promises a delightful contrast of textures and flavors.



Alaskan Crab Pepper Fry, AED 145: Celebrating South India’s coastal bounty, Chef Sadab reinvents the traditional crab dish using Alaskan Crab, spiced with black pepper, star anise, and a blend of six more spices, topped with fresh coconut. Accompanied by flaky Malabar paratha, this dish offers a harmonious blend of flavors and textures reminiscent of a mille-feuille.

Filter Coffee Gelato: Inspired by the famous South Indian decoction made from coffee powder uniquely brewed through a steel filter and mixed with milk and sugar. The blend of roasted coffee beans and creamy milk makes a rich, aromatic, and velvety gelato.



Gongura Lamb Uttapam Tacos, AED 85: This culinary masterpiece combines succulent Indian lamb with peppery Gongura leaves from Andhra Pradesh, wrapped in fermented rice pancakes, Uttapam. Diners can enjoy this creation as traditional tacos, offering a perfect balance of spices and textures.



Vavval Meen Fry with Crispy Banana Flower, AED 110: Experience the flavors of the Arabian Sea with pan-fried Arabian White pomfret, stuffed with coconut, coriander, and mint, and wrapped in banana leaves, served alongside crispy banana flower.



“Travel Diaries at Rangoli is an exciting new culinary journey concept that goes beyond just food; it’s about sharing the stories, heritage, and diversity of Indian cuisine,” said Chef Sadab. “Southern Indian cuisine is the first chapter of this journey, offering a glimpse into the vibrant food culture and traditions I encountered on my travels. I’m excited to challenge the palates of our diners and bring a taste of Southern India to Abu Dhabi, with more to come as we explore the rich tapestry of Indian culinary heritage and its beauty."





