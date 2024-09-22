Sobha Group launches ‘Sobha Energy Solutions’, a new business division to revolutionise cooling services

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

UAE, 19 September 2024: Sobha Group, a leading global real estate company, has marked its foray into a new business vertical with the introduction of the ‘Sobha Energy Solutions’, underscoring its steadfast dedication to delivering unparalleled services to customers, marking a significant milestone in its acclaimed backward-integration model, and echoes its efforts towards innovation, quality, and sustainability, reinforcing its position as a forward-thinking industry pioneer.

The new business division is positioned to revolutionise cooling services with its state-of-the-art 40,000-tonne cooling plant capacity. This advanced infrastructure is designed to support around 14000 apartments within Sobha Realty’s developments by 2027, exemplifying the developer’s unwavering commitment to innovation and sustainability reinforcing the company’s strong position in Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.

Francis Alfred, Managing Director of Sobha Realty, said: “We are excited to venture into this new vertical with the launch of Sobha Energy Solutions, a significant advancement in our commitment to the backward integration approach. This initiative allows us to deliver centralised cooling services that meet the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and sustainability. Beyond driving innovation, this also reinforces our commitment to offering a one-of-its-kind living experience within the Sobha Realty communities.”

Sobha Group’s backward integration model brings together different business verticals under one roof, including design, construction, production facilities for façade, joinery and PODs, facility and community management, and security services. This model enhances the Group’s ability to implement strict quality and efficiency controls and outperform industry standards by overseeing every aspect of the project in-house.

The launch of Sobha Energy Solutions is a testament to the company’s ambitions of becoming synonymous with excellence and providing sustainable solutions. It clearly mirrors the developer’s goal to expand the prospects of its backward integration model and deliver world-class services and offerings that enhance the value and quality of its developments.





