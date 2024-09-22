Ministry Announces Launch Of Qatar's Database On WIPO's Global Platform

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and (MOCI) announced the launch of the State of Qatar's trademark databases on the World Intellectual Property Organization's (WIPO) Global Brand Database platform.

In a statement, the ministry mentioned that interested parties can now access the database via the Global Brand Database (wipo) to search trademarks before registering and gain insight into brands of interest to both the public and private sectors.

This achievement follows Qatar's accession to the Madrid Protocol for the international registration of trademarks, which aims to provide global legal protection for trademarks. It represents a significant step for businesses and entrepreneurs in Qatar to safeguard their trademarks and intellectual property internationally.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry's efforts to enhance intellectual property protection and ensure transparency in government procedures, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a robust, diverse, and investment-attractive economy.