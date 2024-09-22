Ukraine Exports 692,000 Tons Of Sugar In 2023/2024
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to the results of the 2023/2024 marketing year, Ukraine has exported 691,800 tons of sugar, of which 77% was sent to the EU countries.
This is according to the press service of the National Association of Sugar Producers of Ukraine "Ukrtsukor", Ukrinform reports.
It is noted that the main importers of Ukrainian sugar to the EU were Italy, whose share in the export of Ukrainian sugar to the EU was 19%, Bulgaria (18%) and Hungary (14%).
Also, outside the EU, Ukraine exported domestic sugar to Cameroon (17% of exports to the world market), Libya (15%) and Turkey (11%).
As reported, a new season of harvesting and processing sugar beets of the 2024 harvest has begun in Ukraine.
