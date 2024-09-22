Zelensky: I Will Present Victory Plan To All Leaders Of Partner Countries And Biden Will Be The First To See It

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will present the Victory Plan in the United States, and U.S. President Joe Biden will be the first to see it in full.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his evening address , starting his visit to the USA, Ukrinform reports.

"Of course, I will also present the Plan for Victory to all leaders of partner countries who, like President Biden, are world leaders and can become leaders of peace by helping us with the Plan for Victory. We will also present it to – to both parties and both U.S. presidential candidates," he emphasized.

According to Zelenskyi, "America has all the necessary power to ensure what we need most together with Ukraine, our allies and partners."

"We need peace, exactly as envisioned by the Peace Formula. Exactly as envisioned by the UN Charter. We are doing everything for this," added the President of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelensky will take part in the Summit of the Future, which will take place on September 22-23 at the UN Headquarters in New York, as well as in the annual high-level debate at the opening of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Zelensky will hold a number of meetings, including with U.S. President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and 45th President Donald Trump. During the meeting with the American leader, Zelensky, in particular, will present the Victory Plan.

Video: Presidential Office