UAE: Want To Dig A Well On Your Property? How To Avoid Fines Of Up To Dh10,000 In Fujairah
9/22/2024 3:15:22 PM
Published: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 4:36 PM
Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 8:59 PM
The extraction and use of groundwater is regulated by law in the UAE.
Residents who dig wells for groundwater without obtaining a permit from relevant authorities face hefty fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 in the northern emirate of Fujairah.
These fines may be higher depending on the violation involved in each case. In 2020, for example, a duo was fined Dh3 million on charges of digging a water well and selling groundwater without permission.
The Fujairah Environment Authority offers a service through which the process of regulating the drilling of wells is carried out as per environmental standards and requirements.
The authority has explained how to obtain such a permit, from filing the application to getting the permit.
Steps to register
Register as a customer (if not previously done) Apply for the service with all relevant documents (see below) Submit the inspection report Pay the environmental fees if application is approved. If rejected, you will be notified accordingly Get the drilling permit issued Get an environmental licence for possession of a well
Documents required
List of vehicles registered in the name of the owner of the farm or establishments Copy of valid trade licence for the facility in which the wells are located Copy of the valid environmental license for the facility in which the wells are located Valid copy of land map where water well is suggested Document from Etihad Water and Electricity confirming no existing water connection Copy of valid trade license for drilling company
Who can apply?
This service applies to all natural persons (individuals) and legal persons (commercial, industrial, and mining companies), the authority said on its official website.
Processing the application takes two working days and those interested can apply online via the authority's website.
Fees
| Fee Category
| Amount
| Digging a water well on a farm
| Dh200
| Drilling a water well in facilities
| Dh10,000
Terms of service
The drilling company must be licensed in the Emirate of Fujairah The service does not include homes and animal barns Prior approval must be obtained from the regulatory authority and necessary permits secured before commencing any modification, change, deepening, cleaning, or maintenance operations on the well The facility should pay monthly fees based on their water consumption from the well The facility must renew its environmental license for the possession of an existing well on an annual basis The facility is required to conduct a periodic analysis of the quality of the groundwater used on an annual basis The facility must comply with all regulations and systems related to possessing a water well The facility or client must ensure that the drilling company will provide a report on the process and how to manage the waste
