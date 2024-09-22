UAE: Want To Dig A Well On Your Property? How To Avoid Fines Of Up To Dh10,000 In Fujairah

Last updated: Sun 22 Sep 2024, 8:59 PM

The extraction and use of groundwater is regulated by law in the UAE.

Residents who dig wells for groundwater without obtaining a permit from relevant authorities face hefty fines ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh10,000 in the northern emirate of Fujairah.

These fines may be higher depending on the violation involved in each case. In 2020, for example, a duo was fined Dh3 million on charges of digging a water well and selling groundwater without permission.

The Fujairah Environment Authority offers a service through which the process of regulating the drilling of wells is carried out as per environmental standards and requirements.

The authority has explained how to obtain such a permit, from filing the application to getting the permit.



Register as a customer (if not previously done)

Apply for the service with all relevant documents (see below)

Submit the inspection report

Pay the environmental fees if application is approved. If rejected, you will be notified accordingly

Get the drilling permit issued Get an environmental licence for possession of a well



List of vehicles registered in the name of the owner of the farm or establishments

Copy of valid trade licence for the facility in which the wells are located

Copy of the valid environmental license for the facility in which the wells are located

Valid copy of land map where water well is suggested

Document from Etihad Water and Electricity confirming no existing water connection Copy of valid trade license for drilling company

This service applies to all natural persons (individuals) and legal persons (commercial, industrial, and mining companies), the authority said on its official website.

Processing the application takes two working days and those interested can apply online via the authority's website.