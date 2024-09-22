Dubai: Al Wasl District Sees Big Transformation, Landmark Developments

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Al Wasl has been undergoing massive transformation, with landmark projects worth billions of dirhams coming up in the area.

Gaining recognition as the“Downtown Villas of Dubai”, a new development of Dubai's prime residential neighbourhoods is attracting investors with an extraordinary Dh7 billion collection of ultra-luxury villas and mansions transforming the area.

It offers investors and end users the rare commodity of luxurious freehold homes in the city's heart. Its focal point is the Dh1 billion Nordic by fäm development, an assortment of 17 villas and mansions where prices range from Dh40 million to Dh150 million.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The supply of freehold villas with immediate proximity to downtown, the CBD and Jumeirah Beach is exclusive to the Al Wasl district. While Dubai boasts over 10,000 waterfront luxury villas, only 140 new luxury villas are available in Al Wasl, offering accessibility to the heart of the city within minutes. Nowhere else in the area currently allows foreign ownership of villas,” said Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties.

“The new development phase has already attracted significant investment interest, particularly from wealthy Dubai expatriates who know the value of owning land, or a standalone villa, in one of the city's prime locations,” he said.

The new Wasl District properties feature private cinemas, spas, gyms, indoor and outdoor gardens for entertainment and relaxation, frameless motorised sliding doors, expansive glass panels, and soaring ceilings.

Carlton Hammond, managing director, BG Properties, has announced the BG Al Wasl Villas as a distinguished collection of luxury residences that reimagine traditional Arabic architecture for the modern era. Starting from Dh55 million, the villas will be completed in November; another is currently available for customisation.

“The Al Wasl area in Dubai has undergone a remarkable transformation, evolving from a primarily Emirati residential neighbourhood into a vibrant, mixed-use community that seamlessly blends modern urban living with traditional Emirati culture. This harmonious fusion has drawn in end users and investors from around the globe, solidifying Al Wasl's reputation as one of Dubai's most desirable locales,” said Hammond.

“The enduring appeal of Al Wasl guarantees strong rental yields and impressive capital appreciation, with land value already increasing in excess of 400 per cent since launch. These villas are more than just homes – they are a sound investment in Dubai's future, offering a rare chance to own a piece of the city's rich cultural tapestry, seamlessly integrated with the luxuries of modern urban living,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: New Dh750 million waterfront project launched

Dubai property market will not see oversupply over the next 4-5 years due to high demand

Why is Dubai's off-plan property segment proving so popular right now?

Dubai developer commits to Dh10 billion investment over the next 3 years