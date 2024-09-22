(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) September 22 (newsin) – Anura Kumara Dissanayake elected as the 9th Executive President of Sri Lanka.

In a landmark election, Sri Lanka has officially elected Anura Kumara Dissanayake as its 9th Executive President, marking a transformative moment in the island nation's landscape.

The 55-year-old Dissanayake emerged victorious in a fiercely contested election against Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa. This election saw an unprecedented second round of vote counting, ultimately resulting in the ousting of the incumbent, President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Dissanayake's election represents a significant shift in Sri Lankan politics, as voters seek new leadership and direction. With his commitment to addressing pressing national issues, many view his presidency as a hopeful turning point for the country.

Stay tuned for updates on how President Dissanayake plans to shape the future of Sri Lanka and the implications of this historic election.

Full election results:

Sri Lankan Presidential Election 2024 Results: Live Updates, Key Takeaways, and Analysis

Message from New President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

The dream we have nurtured for centuries is finally coming true. This achievement is not the result of any single person's work, but the collective effort of hundreds of thousands of you. Your commitment has brought us this far, and for that, I am deeply grateful. This victory belongs to all of us.

Our journey here has been paved by the sacrifices of so many who gave their sweat, tears, and even their lives for this cause. Their sacrifices are not forgotten. We hold the scepter of their hopes and struggles, knowing the responsibility it carries. The millions of eyes filled with hope and expectation push us forward, and together, we stand ready to rewrite Sri Lankan history.

This dream can only be realized with a fresh start. The unity of Sinhalese, Tamils, Muslims, and all Sri Lankans is the bedrock of this new beginning. The New Renaissance we seek will rise from this shared strength and vision.

Let us join hands and shape this future together!