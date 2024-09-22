Minister Of Interior Attends Launch Of Security Command And Staff Program At Police Academy
9/22/2024 2:09:13 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani attended on Sunday the launch of the Security Command and Staff Program offered by the Police Academy.
The program's first batch includes 15 leaders and officers from the Ministry of Interior, Lekhwiya, Amiri Guard, and the State Security Bureau.
The program spans one year with a curriculum of 30 credit hours, covering specialized learning, research, and practical skills, enhanced by real-life exercises and educational visits both inside and outside the country to broaden the participants' knowledge and experience.
At the end of the program, the graduates will receive a Master's degree in Security Leadership accredited by the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, along with a certificate of completion for the Security Command and Staff Course.
