Giriraj Singh Links Kanpur Train Derailment Attempt To 'Civil War Preparation' By 'Specific Community'

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 22 (IANS) In response to the attempted derailment of a train on the Delhi-Howrah route near Kanpur, Union Giriraj Singh on Sunday said that there is a "preparation for civil war" underway.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the BJP MP from Begusarai, Bihar, came heavily down upon those involved in such attempts and conspiracies, saying: "Iron is being found in some places, and cylinders in others. Somewhere, the bolts on the tracks are being tampered with. Thanks to the railway's efficiency, a major incident has been avoided, but this is part of a conspiracy by a specific community."

Giriraj Singh labelled the incident as a terrorist plot, alleging that it involved members of a particular community, adding: "But Rahul Gandhi won't speak on this. Mallikarjun Kharge remains silent for vote bank politics. They indulge in appeasement. This incident warns the people that preparations for civil war are underway, with the first attack targeted at trains."

In a significant development, a train's loco pilot spotted a small gas cylinder on the tracks near Prempur railway station and halted the train, thus averting a potential disaster. The freight train was on its way from Kanpur to Prayagraj via the loop line.

Police and railway officials arrived on the scene for investigation. Previously, the engine and 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express derailed near the Panki industrial area.

Slamming Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi further, Giriraj Singh asked why he was speaking negatively about India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Sikh community while abroad. He recalled the 1984 riots, questioning how the community could forget such events. He accused Gandhi of associating with wrongdoers and hinted at a political alliance with the National Conference, stating that Congress has pledged to restore Article 370 if they come to power.

Regarding Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, Singh dismissed him as a“drama master”, accusing him of abandoning the public and criticising his extravagant spending on the beautification of his residence despite promises not to take a bungalow.

He added that Kejriwal would manipulate the situation to rule over Delhi while appealing in Haryana about being a "son of Haryana" after exploiting Delhi.