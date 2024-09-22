Hezbollah unveils name of commander murdered in Israeli air raid

(MENAFN) Hezbollah has announced the death of one of its senior commanders, Ahmed Wahbi, who was killed during an Israeli in Beirut on Friday. The airstrike also resulted in the death of Ibrahim Aqil, the leader of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit, along with a dozen other officers from the group.



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported earlier that they had successfully targeted Wahbi, stating he played a significant role in training Hezbollah’s Radwan special forces unit until early 2024. The IDF claimed Wahbi was involved in plotting a raid on Galilee that mirrored the October 7 assault by Hamas from Gaza, and had orchestrated various infiltration and shooting attacks against Israeli targets.



Wahbi died when an Israeli airstrike struck an apartment building in Beirut on Friday morning. The IDF asserted that among the casualties were twelve other Hezbollah officers, including several high-ranking commanders from the Radwan unit, with Ibrahim Aqil being the most notable. Aqil had been linked to the April 1983 bombing of the United States Embassy in Beirut, which resulted in the deaths of 63 individuals, and the United States government had previously placed a USD7 million bounty on his head in 2019.



According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, the airstrike resulted in a total of 37 fatalities, including three children and seven women, with over 60 others injured. Among the injured were family members of an RT Arabic reporter who resided in a nearby building. This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, reflecting the deepening tensions in the region.

