EXPLORE THE SHADOWY SECRETS OF PUBG MOBILE’S LATEST VERSION 3.4 UPDATE

The Version 3.4 Update introduces Bloodmoon Awakening, a thrilling new themed mode that introduces shapeshifting abilities and plunges players into a world of vampires and werewolves. Players can use the Wolf Salve and Blood Oath Extract items to transform into either strong Wolf Warriors or flying Vampiric Fiends, each with unique abilities. Wolf Warriors can sprint on all fours, boosting teammates with their powerful "Howl," whilst Vampiric Fiends soar through the skies, unleashing devastating Crimson Gas bombs and restoring health through Blood Orbs, which are generated as they eliminate enemies.



Alongside these abilities, two new areas that alternate between day and night are also introduced; Crimson Castle, where players can raid unique areas full of supplies and hide in coffins in the hopes of ambushing enemies, and Wolf Settlement, where players can solve puzzles to win ancestral treasures. Players can also utilize new items such as the Crimson Key, which can be used to open portals into the Crimson Castle, and the Sealed Chest, a portable treasure chest that can be carried even after respawning.



Bloodmoon Awakening also features three new gameplay mechanics; the Blood Clan Treasure Clash, a mid-game objective where surviving teams are divided into groups to compete for a Blood Clan Chest, encounters with Treasure Specters, which players can defeat to win amazing rewards, and finally the chance to challenge Dracula himself in his secret lair. Additionally, players can experience the two new vehicles; The Horse, a new two-seater mount, that can power through complicated terrain, jump, swim, and move quietly through the battleground, and the Crimson Energy-infected Bloodfire Warhorse, with a powerful double the-jump ability.



In addition to its thrilling Version 3.4 Update features, PUBG MOBILE introduces to its players an augmented reality (AR) Filter on both TikTok and Snapchat, adding a more interactive and immersive experience. The limited-time social media filter will be available across the region, offering users a sneak peek at Dracula’s tomb, before the world’s most famous vampire pops up, ready for interaction. Dive in and uncover the mystery of what happens next!



With a spooky soundtrack, and unique Version 3.4 visual effects, PUBG MOBILE moves Dracula to the real world, ready to be captured, shared, and hashtagged on social, bringing the blood-sucking filtered fun to friends far and wide.





PUBG MOBILE players can also expect a host of new enhancements in the Version 3.4 Update. Classic Mode now features the Dual MP7, an agile dual-wield firearm with a rapid-fire rate that equips to the pistol slot. The update also introduces Self AEDs, which allow players to recover from a knocked-down state without any help from teammates, keeping their team in the fight. In the new Crimson Castle Plaza Arena mode, players can dive into a themed battleground inspired by Bloodmoon Awakening, with unlimited respawns, high-quality item spawns, and a points system for each enemy eliminated. Additionally, the update includes 90 fps support for some new devices and 120 fps for select models, enhanced vehicle aiming and camera effects, a new Motorcycle Groove dance on Spawn Island, and the ability to filter Avatar Frames by year and quality.



World of Wonder will also receive new enhancements in the Version 3.4 Update, with three gameplay features including the introduction of Wonder Season, an update to the Ruins of Erangel map, and a new Transformation Combat Mode. Wonder Season brings thrilling challenges and exclusive rewards to be earned throughout the season. The Ruins of Erangel update offers a fresh map template and a series of new maps and the new Transformation Combat Mode adds vampire and werewolf characters alongside tower defence mechanics. World of Wonder brings several exciting new features and improvements. Matchmaking now supports language-based and multi-queue options, making it easier to connect with players and find suitable matches. New Hot content updates are introduced, while the Rookie Tutorial stages have been updated for a more streamlined introduction for new players. Search functionality has been enhanced with suggestions, trending searches, and filtering options to refine results. Additionally, the weekly trending list is now region-specific, ensuring a more relevant and localized experience for all players.



PUBG MOBILE is also introducing an incredibly exciting new official World of Wonder map series in the Version 3.4 Update with its latest initiative, ‘Play For Green,’ as part of the Green Game Jam organized by Playing For The Planet, an initiative backed by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). This campaign is designed to drive real-world environmental action through gaming and raise awareness about the importance of protecting our planet. Players can look forward to a new series of official maps, a special in-game event, plus several fresh challenges and exclusive themed rewards. Play For Green's goal is to inspire and engage the global PUBG MOBILE community, support critical conservation efforts and demonstrate the collective power we have to create a more sustainable future.



The latest Metro Royale Version 3.4 Update introduces thrilling new updates to the Zombie Uprising Mode, where players can use the Transformation Salve to become either a Wolf Warrior or Vampiric Fiend with unique abilities as night falls. The update also enhances gameplay with the addition of Treasure Specters in the Misty Port and Arctic Base maps for players to enjoy. Room feature improvements see the introduction of Copy Owner Equipment & Talents, Match Duration, and Return Point Ready Duration, with better display of custom parameters and added Return Point info on the Spectator map. Basic feature upgrades let players view teammates' outfits, disable Auto Pick Up for Metro Royale specifically, and hide Advanced Helmets.



The Version 3.4 Update brings an array of thrilling enhancements to Home Mode. Players can now enjoy the new Maple Courtyard Palace Style items through the Home Lucky Spin, which includes a high-quality reward guarantee system that prevents repeat Mythic or Legendary items until all are collected. Additionally, the Maple Courtyard Palace can be acquired by reaching Home Level 5, where players will receive a free Maple Courtyard Palace object pack.



The Home Shop also gets a major update with up to 70% off Home object gift packs, improved navigation between item series, notifications for new arrivals, and a new feature to preview item sizes before placement. The Home Mysterious Merchant - Genie’s Arrival event offers PUBG MOBILE players unique crates filled with surprises in exchange for unwanted items. Players should keep an eye out on the PUBG MOBILE socials for the official launch date of a new Turkish Okey Mini-game, which will allow friends to play Okey, complete missions, and win amazing rewards.



As Halloween approaches, the Halloweeks Atmosphere brings festive decor and events to Home mode, such as the Feast of Shadows, where players can hunt or scare ghosts for rewards. Further updates include an "Assets" section for managing Home objects and a smart upgrade tool for quicker enhancements. Home Missions now feature party-themed tasks with adjusted requirements, and the Home entrance has been redesigned to highlight key functions like Home Missions and Shop, along with enhanced notification badges. Plus, players will now receive 1,200 Home Coins the first time they enter their home after updating to a new version.



The Version 3.4 Update brings Cycle 7 Season 20, which introduces two exciting new ranking features: Casual Season and Ultimate Royale. Classic and Casual Seasons offer updated tier rewards, with Casual Season featuring modes like Unranked Classic and Arena. Ultimate Royale returns for players who reach Crown Tier or above, offering daily limited-time matches in TPP - Squad on Classic Erangel with 16 teams and tiers from Vanguard to Legend. It also introduces new items such as C7S20 Glasses, C7S20 - SKS, and the C7S20 Parachute, all available in the Season Token Event Shop.



A major boost to player and gameplay security will also be introduced into the Version 3.4 Update, with a revamped Account Settings page featuring improved recovery tools and significant security upgrades. The new QR Code Login now supports multiple devices and simplifies authorization, and players can now block messages from specific teammates during matches, ensuring that their information is no longer visible once blocked.







