Capital Bank Partners with Wasel for Awareness and Education to Support the “Shabbek Wa Bader” Program

(MENAFN- Avian We) Capital Bank has signed an agreement to support the “Shabbek Wa Bader” program, implemented by Wasel for Awareness and Education, as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting education and community initiatives.

The program, running from September 2024 to June 2025, will offer a series of workshops and training sessions aimed at teaching students how to launch social initiatives. At the end of the program, students will have the opportunity to put their initiatives into action.

The goal of “Shabbek Wa Bader” is to foster collaboration between private and public school students, creating a safe space for learning and teamwork. This initiative serves as a steppingstone in shaping the students’ character, strengthening their values, and preparing them for active participation in society.

Touleen Barto, Group Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Capital Bank, expressed pride in the bank’s support for the project, stating, “At Capital Bank, we believe in the importance of education and its role in building strong, cohesive communities. Our partnership with Wasel for Awareness and Education aims to create connections between students, empowering them to collaborate on initiatives that benefit and develop society."

Wasel for Awareness and Education underscored the significance of its collaboration with Capital Bank, noting that the program seeks to redefine traditional volunteerism by building strong partnerships among students from diverse social and economic backgrounds, working together toward a common goal.

Lynn Malkawi, Director of Wasel for Awareness and Education, highlighted the vital role the private sector plays in supporting local communities, saying, “The private sector is the backbone of economic growth and development. This three-dimensional partnership will help build the capacities of high school students, launch a developmental initiative on the ground, and foster harmony between students from different schools, united by their love for the country and their commitment to serving others."





