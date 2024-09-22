Jordan achieves 6th place in Arab world, 63rd globally in 2024 Global Artificial Intelligence Index

(MENAFN) Jordan has achieved an impressive 6th place in the Arab world and 63rd globally in the 2024 Global Artificial Intelligence Index. This index evaluates the progress of artificial intelligence across 83 countries and includes 11 nations from the Arab region.



The Global Artificial Intelligence Index, launched by Tortuis Intelligence in 2019, analyzes national strategies and governmental investments in AI. It uses a range of key indicators to gauge advancements, covering areas such as government strategy, operational environment, infrastructure, research and development, efficiency, and trade. A comprehensive framework of 122 sub-indicators is employed, relying on data from both the public and private sectors.



Among Arab countries, Saudi Arabia ranks highest at 14th globally, with the UAE following at 20th. Egypt comes in at 52nd, while Qatar is placed 54th. Bahrain is positioned at 62nd, just above Jordan. Other countries in the region include Oman at 64th, Tunisia at 71st, Iraq at 77th, Morocco at 79th, and Algeria at 80th.



On the global stage, the United States remains the leader in the index, with China firmly in second place, both significantly ahead of the other countries evaluated in the report.



Jordan's ranking is indicative of its increasing commitment to the development of artificial intelligence and its strategic initiatives to harness technology for broader societal progress. As the country continues to invest in this vital field, it seeks to strengthen its competitive edge and promote innovation throughout the region. The growth of AI technologies could play a pivotal role in enhancing various sectors, potentially stimulating economic development and improving public service delivery.

