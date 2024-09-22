Three Civilians Killed, 12 Injured In Enemy Attacks On Donetsk Region In Past Day
9/22/2024 5:17:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces killed three and injured 12 residents of the Donetsk region on Saturday, September 21.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"On September 21, the Russians killed three residents of the Donetsk region: two in Udachne and one in Kurakhove. Another 12 people were injured in the region throughout the day," the post said.
The total number of victims of Russian attacks in the Donetsk region does not take into account casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
