Azerbaijani Diplomat Issues Strong Response To British Sunday Times Editor
9/22/2024 5:17:25 AM
Nazrin Abdul
The Azerbaijani ambassador to the United Kingdom and Northern
Ireland Elin Suleymanov gave a harsh answer to the editor of the
British Sunday Times, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that the British journalist, who criticized
Azerbaijan in a biased manner, made nonsense statements about the
COP event to be held in Baku. His groundless criticism of
Azerbaijan regarding the peace process completely contradicts the
facts.
The response letter of the Azerbaijani ambassador was published
on the British website The Times under the subtitle "Letter to the
Editor of the Sunday Times" and the letter reads:
A true peace process
Dominic Lawson criticises the labelling of the climate
conference in Baku as the“COP of peace” (“A day of fast cars and
genocidal maniacs”, comment, Sep 15) yet omits to mention that
Azerbaijan's hosting is a direct outcome of a peace process with
neighbouring Armenia, which had occupied a fifth of my country for
30 years. As a gesture of goodwill, Armenia withdrew its candidacy
to host Cop to support Azerbaijan's bid, while Azerbaijan supported
Armenia's candidature for the Eastern European States COP
bureau.
The leaders of both nations recently confirmed that most terms
of a long-elusive peace deal have now been agreed.
Instead, Lawson advocates the release of Armenian warlords who
attempted to replicate a pattern of illegal ethnic separatism in
Garabagh - a region recognised internationally as Azerbaijani
territory. The Armenian government now recognises that Garabagh is
the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, in line with international
law".
Elin Suleymanov
Azerbaijan's ambassador to the UK
