Qatar Leading The Way In AI Driven Revolution In Construction

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is leading the way in AI-driven in as it is a promising market. The country is one of the leaders in the world in utilising which is evident by their policies, digital agenda, and the programmes that are being developed, said an official.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Feda Assad Barghouti, Marketing and Alliances Manager at GBM, provided insights into the latest trends in construction technology.“This is a testament to how is increasingly integrated into the construction sector. Qatar's progress towards achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030 is complemented by the growing influence of AI, which is transforming various aspects of construction,” he stated.

GBM Qatar, a leader in digital transformation, plays a pivotal role in advancing Qatar's digital agenda and promoting sustainable construction practices. The company collaborates closely with key government entities, including Ashghal, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), and the Ministry of Transport (MOT), to drive forward innovative solutions and efficient construction practices.

GBM Qatar is also focusing on developing advanced AI use cases, including large language models (LLMs) to enhance travel planning. These innovations aim to provide users with sophisticated tools, similar to ChatGPT, to assist in journey planning and decision-making.

At ConteQ Expo24, GBM Qatar showcased its advancements in AI technology and projects, underlining its commitment to leading digital solutions and services. The General Manager of GBM Qatar, Soubhi Chebib, shared insights on how technology is transforming the construction industry, emphasising the role of automation and AI in enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and enabling innovative capabilities.

GBM Qatar remains at the forefront of digital transformation, leveraging AI and innovative technologies to support Qatar's vision for a sustainable and technologically advanced future for the State of Qatar. Through its ongoing projects and contributions to key sectors in Qatar, the company continues to enhance efficiency, security, and sustainability.

The first edition of the Advanced Technology for Construction and Services ConteQ Expo24 concluded after three days filled with activities, events, panel discussions and presentations of the latest technology and technological trends by the most important international and local companies. It saw the participation of 200 exhibitors, 60 speakers and the attendance of over 16,000 visitors.