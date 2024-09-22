IRTH from the House of Titan launches its first exclusive brand store for premium women’s handbags in Mumbai

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai, Sep 20, 2024 – IRTH from the House of Titan, a premium handbag brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first exclusive brand store in Mumbai. Located in the prime shopping location at Palladium Mall, Mumbai, the brand outlet is set to welcome customers with a curated selection of thoughtfully crafted handbags.



Since the brand launch in October 2022, IRTH has expanded its presence in over 50 cities through 130 large format stores and its online storefronts. The brand is growing at a robust rate & has roughly over 90,000 customers owning IRTH Bags to date. With the overall women’s handbags category, market expected to grow to INR 7500 Cr at a CAGR of ~ 10% between 2023 and 2028, IRTH promises to delight women by offering products for their everyday mobility needs. The brand product portfolio features an extensive array of women's handbags from workbags, tall totes to shoulder bags, handhelds, slings, cross-body bags, clutches, and wallets.



With the unveiling of its first store, IRTH is opening doors to joyful experiences and discoveries. A unique range of products have been curated just for the brand’s exclusive outlets and online store which includes a genuine leather edit priced between INR 5995-INR 10,995 & mini leather delights at introductory prices starting from 295/- to 1995/- INR.



Mr. Manish Gupta, CEO of the Fragrance and Accessories division at Titan Company Ltd., expressed his excitement about the launch, “We are delighted to open our first yellow door in the fashion & shopping destination of India – Mumbai. By establishing a tangible presence in key locations, we aim to enhance brand visibility, provide a more immersive shopping experience, and tap into the expanding consumer base that values both the tactile engagement of physical stores and online convenience.”



In a strategic push to solidify its position in the organized handbag market, the company aims to open around 100 stores across India by FY27. This rapid expansion plan underscores IRTH's commitment to establishing itself as a dominant force in a market poised for substantial growth.



“Given the favorable market conditions and enthusiastic response to our products, we’re anticipating crossing a combined revenue of over INR 1000 crores by FY27 from both IRTH and Fastrack bags,” added Mr. Gupta.



As IRTH ventures on this exciting new chapter, the brand is poised to redefine the premium women’s handbags experience & is inviting the women of Mumbai to explore the delightful world of IRTH.







