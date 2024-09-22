Approach Bollywood Named Bollywood Partner for The Influence Exchange Confex & Awards 2.0 Series Dubai 2024

(MENAFN- Approach Entertainment ) Dubai, UAE: Approach Bollywood, a leading Bollywood newswire service, has been named the Official Bollywood Partner for the prestigious Influence Exchange Confex & Awards 2.0 Series Dubai 2024, set to take place on September 19, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights. Organized by Influence Exchange Group, this event will bring together over 200 top marketers, influencers, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends in ad tech, mar tech, and influencer marketing.

As the Bollywood Partner, Approach Bollywood will play a key role in showcasing the entertainment aspect of the event, distributing exclusive multimedia content, and providing extensive coverage across its network of newspapers, magazines, TV channels, radio, apps, and digital media platforms. This collaboration underscores the platform’s commitment to promoting and amplifying Bollywood and entertainment content in global forums.

Sonu Tyagi, Founder of Approach Bollywood and Approach Entertainment, expressed his excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to be named the Official Bollywood Partner for such a prestigious event. The Influence Exchange Confex & Awards 2.0 Series Dubai is a fantastic platform to discuss the latest advancements in marketing, and we are eager to contribute through our extensive Bollywood and entertainment network. Our goal is to enhance the event’s visibility and provide our audiences with exclusive insights into the world of marketing and entertainment."

The Influence Exchange Confex & Awards 2.0 Series Dubai 2024 will feature a diverse program, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities with industry experts. Attendees will explore critical topics such as privacy regulations, AI in marketing, influencer strategies, content creation, and data-driven advertising techniques.

The event will culminate in an awards ceremony, celebrating outstanding achievements in the marketing and influencer space. Attendees will also enjoy networking sessions, a cocktail dinner, cultural performances, and a live show, making the event a must-attend for professionals in the marketing and entertainment industries.

Approach Bollywood, launched by Approach Entertainment, specializes in creating and distributing Bollywood and entertainment content, connecting media platforms with exclusive news, interviews, and features. The platform is part of a larger group that offers Celebrity Management, Film Productions, Corporate Film Solutions, Advertising, Film Marketing, and Event & Entertainment Marketing services.

Approach Entertainment operates a wide-reaching network across major cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Kolkata, Goa, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad. The company also runs a specialized Bollywood Newswire and Content Dissemination unit, Approach Bollywood, which distributes up-to-date Bollywood and entertainment news across various platforms such as digital media, newspapers, magazines, TV channels, and mobile apps.

At the helm of Approach Entertainment Group is Sonu Tyagi, an award-winning writer, director, and producer with a strong spiritual foundation. Sonu brings a wealth of experience from his work with leading advertising agencies and media houses in India. He holds a degree in Psychology and has pursued advanced studies in Advertising Management, Journalism, and Filmmaking.

Beyond its core business ventures, Approach Entertainment is deeply committed to philanthropy through its charitable spiritual initiative, Go Spiritual India. This organization is focused on promoting Spirituality, mental health, wellness, spiritual tourism, organic living, and social causes. Recently, Go Spiritual India launched its own news magazine and is set to unveil Go Spiritual India Web TV & OTT, further expanding its reach in the spiritual and wellness space.





