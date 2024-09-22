Macron’S Political Gambit: A Rightward Shift In French Governance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) France's President Emmanuel made a bold move on Saturday, appointing a new that signals a significant shift towards the right.



This decision aims to prevent a potential no-confidence vote in Parliament, where his administration lacks a majority. Macron's popularity has been waning, and political turmoil has been brewing.



To address these challenges, he chose Michel Barnier from the right-wing Republicans party as prime earlier this month.



Barnier, known for his Brexit negotiation skills, quickly formed a coalition with center and right-wing parties.



The president sees this strategy as crucial for securing a more stable majority in the divided National Assembly.







However, the left-wing New Popular Front isn't taking this lying down. They've announced plans to contest Barnier's government with a no-confidence motion.



June's snap legislative elections left Parliament fragmented, with no clear majority for any political bloc.



The New Popular Front emerged as the most voted party, but Macron opted not to appoint their preferred candidate as prime minister. Instead, he cited the need for "stability" as his reason for looking rightward.



The new 39-member government predominantly consists of members from Macron's center-right alliance and the Republicans. This composition has sparked opposition from the left and even some of Macron's own allies.

The appointment of conservative figures like Bruno Retailleau as Interior Minister has raised eyebrows. Some see it as a step too far to the right.



The survival of Barnier's government may hinge on support from Marine Le Pen's National Rally party.



Le Pen has indicated that her decision on a no-confidence motion will depend on Barnier's proposed policies.



The first major hurdle for Macron's coalition will be presenting the 2025 budget. This comes at a time when France faces challenges in meeting European deficit and debt limits.

