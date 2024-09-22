Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives Of American Football Players In Brazil
Date
9/22/2024 5:00:05 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a tragic incident, a chartered bus carrying the Coritiba Crocodiles American football team overturned on Saturday morning.
The accident occurred on the Presidente Dutra highway, near Piraí in southern Rio de Janeiro state. Three athletes lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries in the crash.
The Coritiba Crocodiles, hailing from Curitiba, Paraná, were en route to Rio de Janeiro for a match.
They were scheduled to face the Flamengo Imperadores in the Brazilian American Football League at Sport Clube Anchieta.
The federal Highway Police reported that the bus was carrying 43 passengers when it flipped onto its side.
In response to this tragedy, the Coritiba Crocodiles expressed their deep sorrow on Instagram.
They pledged to focus their efforts on supporting team members and their loved ones during this difficult time. The team also requested prayers and positive energy from their supporters.
The bus company, Princesa dos Campos, issued a statement acknowledging the accident. They confirmed that the injured were taken to Hospital da Posse in Nova Iguaçu.
The company is providing assistance to the victims and arranging hotel accommodations for uninjured passengers.
As investigations into the cause of the accident continue, the company has hired a specialist to examine the incident.
The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also expressed its condolences and announced a minute of silence at all CBF-organized matches.
On Saturday evening, the Coritiba Crocodiles held a vigil at their home stadium, Croco Stadium.
This somber gathering served as a tribute to their fallen teammates and a moment of unity for the grieving community.
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of American Football Players in Brazil
MENAFN22092024007421016031ID1108700690
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.