Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives of American Football Players in Brazil

The accident occurred on the Presidente Dutra highway, near Piraí in southern Rio de Janeiro state. Three lost their lives, and six others sustained injuries in the crash.



The Coritiba Crocodiles, hailing from Curitiba, Paraná, were en route to Rio de Janeiro for a match.



They were scheduled to face the Flamengo Imperadores in the Brazilian American Football League at Clube Anchieta.



The Highway Police reported that the bus was carrying 43 passengers when it flipped onto its side.







In response to this tragedy, the Coritiba Crocodiles expressed their deep sorrow on Instagram.



They pledged to focus their efforts on supporting team members and their loved ones during this difficult time. The team also requested prayers and positive energy from their supporters.



The bus company, Princesa dos Campos, issued a statement acknowledging the accident. They confirmed that the injured were taken to Hospital da Posse in Nova Iguaçu.



The company is providing assistance to the victims and arranging hotel accommodations for uninjured passengers.



As investigations into the cause of the accident continue, the company has hired a specialist to examine the incident.



The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) also expressed its condolences and announced a minute of silence at all CBF-organized matches.



On Saturday evening, the Coritiba Crocodiles held a vigil at their home stadium, Croco Stadium.



This somber gathering served as a tribute to their fallen teammates and a moment of unity for the grieving community.



