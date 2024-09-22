King of Jordan Receives Delegation of Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee Responsible for International Action to Stop War on Gaza

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 18 September, 2024



His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, received today, Wednesday, 18 September 2024, the delegation of the Arab-Islamic Ministerial Committee responsible for international action to stop the war on Gaza, in the presence of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Jordan, Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II.



The members of the ministerial committee were headed by His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and His Excellency Ayman Safadi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in the presence of His Excellency the Prime Minister of Palestine and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Mohammad Mustafa, His Excellency Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, His Excellency Mr. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of T�rkiye, His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Ambassador Nabil Habash, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of the Arab Republic of Egypt, His Excellency Mr. Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, and His Excellency Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



His Majesty King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein discussed the latest developments in the region with the delegation, stressing the need to intensify efforts to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and increase relief aid to the people of the Strip.



His Majesty the King warned of the repercussions of the ongoing war on Gaza and the danger of Israeli attacks and aggression in the West Bank on the security and stability of the region.



His Majesty also stressed the importance of the committee's role in highlighting the positions of Arab and Islamic countries to the international community, pushing for international action to stop the war on Gaza, and working to find a political horizon to achieve a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.





