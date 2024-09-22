عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sri Lanka Heads To First-Ever Presidential Run-Off As Second Count Confirmed

Sri Lanka Heads To First-Ever Presidential Run-Off As Second Count Confirmed


9/22/2024 4:52:59 AM

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake officially announced the counting of second preference of the two leading candidates of the 2024 presidential election, in view of the prevailing situation of the vote results.

Mr. Ratnayake stated that accordingly, all the other candidates except for the National People's Power (NPP) candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya candidate Sajith Premadasa will be disqualified from the race.

The Election Commission Chairman announced this during a special media briefing, a short while ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN22092024000191011043ID1108700624


NewsIn Asia

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search