Sri Lanka Heads To First-Ever Presidential Run-Off As Second Count Confirmed
Date
9/22/2024 4:52:59 AM
(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia)
The Chairman of the Election Commission, R.M.A.L. Ratnayake officially announced the counting of second preference of the two leading candidates of the 2024 presidential election, in view of the prevailing situation of the vote results.
Mr. Ratnayake stated that accordingly, all the other candidates except for the National People's Power (NPP) candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Samagi Jana Sandhanaya candidate Sajith Premadasa will be disqualified from the race.
The Election Commission Chairman announced this during a special media briefing, a short while ago.
