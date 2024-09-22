Rajesh Kumar Gorges On Toothsome Millet Lunch Prepared By Chef Vikas Chawla

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Chef Vikas Chawla, who has launched the first millet intensive restaurant, prepared a meal for Rajesh Khanna with the key ingredient – millets.

Chawla took to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, where he showcased the step-by-step method of the meal he was making. The gorged on sambhar paired with the traditional grain made into a pulao.

“I am delighted to visit Rajesh Ji's house @rajeshkumar in Mumbai for a millet lunch and cooking session. He is affectionately known as Rosech Sarabhai from the series "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai," Chawla wrote as the caption.

“Congratulations, Rajesh Ji, on your upcoming movie "Binny and Family," which, like our work on sustainable food, is aimed at inspiring future generations,” he added.

Rajesh will be seen in“Binny And Family” starring Anjini Dhawan. During the trailer launch of the film, actor Varun Dhawan and his family members were seen in attendance.

The actor had praised the coming-of-age family entertainer and said it "moved" him.

Also starring Pankaj Kapur and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, 'Binny And Family' is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wavebrand Productions and presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is set to release in theaters on September 27.

Rajesh was last seen in“Rautu Ka Raaz,” a mystery film directed by Anand Surapur. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Narayani Shastri and Atul Tiwari. It was featured at the 54th IFFI.

The film told the story of Inspector Negi, a PTSD sufferer, who has to solve the high-profile inquiry into the unexplained death of a Sevadham School warden. The investigation leads him to some unsettling truths