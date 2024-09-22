Methane leak causes explosion at coal mine in Iran, killing over 30, injuring 17

(MENAFN) A methane leak triggered an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 people and injuring 17 others, according to Iranian state reports on Sunday. Additionally, it is believed that 24 miners are trapped inside the mine.



The incident occurred at a coal mine in Tabas, located approximately 540 kilometers (335 miles) southeast of Tehran. Following the explosion late Saturday, emergency personnel were dispatched to the site, where around 70 miners were working at the time of the blast. State television later reported that 24 individuals are thought to still be inside the mine.



Provincial Governor Mohammad Javad Qenaat confirmed to state TV that 30 miners had lost their lives, and 17 others sustained injuries. Iran’s new reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian, who is preparing to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, stated that he has ordered all possible efforts to be made to rescue those trapped and to support their families. An investigation into the incident has also been initiated.



Iran, a significant oil producer, is rich in various minerals and consumes around 3.5 million tons of coal annually while only extracting about 1.8 million tons from its own mines, relying on imports to meet the rest of its needs, particularly for its steel mills. This tragedy is not the first to impact Iran’s mining sector; past incidents include the deaths of 11 workers in 2013 and 20 in 2009, while a coal mine explosion in 2017 claimed at least 42 lives. Lax safety standards and insufficient emergency services in mining regions are often cited as contributing factors to these fatalities.

MENAFN22092024000045015839ID1108700551