UP Train's Close Shave: Goods Train En-Route Prayagraj From Kanpur Makes Emergency Halt After Gas Cylinder Appears

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A goods train in Uttar Pradesh encountered a close shave with tragedy after the driver spotted a cylinder lying on the tracks, at Prempur Station at 5:50 am today, reported ANI. The goods train was heading to Prayagraj from Kanpur towards when emergency brakes were applied to bring it to a halt.

Given below is the footage from Kanpur' Prempur Station that shows personnel inspecting the spot where a 5-litre empty gas cylinder was found lying on the Railway tracks just as JTTN goods train was about to pass through earlier in the day.

Railway officials involving IOW (Inspector of work), security and other teams removed it from the tracks and took it for examination. Later, it was discovered that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. CPRO North Central Railway said directions have been given to investigate the matter.

This development comes a day after unidentified persons allegedly tampered with a railway track in Gujarat's Surat. The attempt to derail trains came to light on Saturday after authorities discovered that fish plates were removed and several bolts were loosened, according to police officials.

The impacted railway track was located between Kosamba and Kim railway stations. The authorities were alerted about the damage after a lineman spotted the site of sabotage attempt in the early hours of the day. Deputy Superintendent of Police RR Sarvaiya said,“A lineman inspecting the track discovered the tampering around 5.30 am and alerted the railway administration ,” reported PTI.

“Unidentified persons removed two fish plates that bolted the ends of two rails on the railway track and placed them on the parallel track,” PTI quoted Superintendent of Police, Surat (rural) Hitesh Joysar as saying. Hitesh Joysar mentioned that the culprits loosened some 40-50 bolts.

It was an attempt to derail the train, and an accident was averted due to the alertness of the railway staff, Inspector PH Jadeja of Kim police station said.