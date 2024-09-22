عربي


Two Dead, 14 Missing After Floodwaters Sweep Away Bus In Morocco

9/22/2024 2:30:12 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Rabat, Sep 22 (IANS) Two people died, and 14 are missing after a bus was swept away by floodwaters in Morocco's southern Tata province, state media reported.

According to local government officials, thirteen people were rescued from the bus, which was caught in flooding triggered by intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall.

A woman is also reported missing in a separate incident amid the severe flooding, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting MAP.

Morocco's Interior Ministry stated that local authorities are coordinating efforts to address potential damage and provide necessary support and assistance to those affected.

"All resources and means are being mobilised to ensure the safety of citizens and property," the ministry added.

IANS

