Qatar Attends European Conference On International Education

Doha, Qatar: Qatar participated in the European on International Education 2024 (EAIE), one of the leading global platforms for higher education to promote academic cooperation and knowledge exchange.

The four-day conference took place in Toulouse, France, and Qatar showcased the“Study in Qatar” initiative. This participation aims to highlight the development of Qatar's education sector, which has seen significant growth in recent years due to substantial investments in education and research.

It also reflects Qatar's commitment to building a generation of leaders and innovators and enhancing the global academic environment through international partnerships. Additionally, the participation aims to attract international students to enrol in the academic programmes available at national and private universities across various disciplines and degree levels.

Qatar's participation in this event involves 11 higher education institutions, including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar University, Doha Institute of Graduate Studies, and Qatar Foundation, as well as universities from Education City, including Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar, Virginia Commonwealth University, Georgetown University, Carnegie Mellon University, Northwestern University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, and the Academic Bridge Programme.

In this context, Dr. Harb Al Jabri, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education, said,“Our participation in the EAIE 2024 conference is part of our ongoing efforts to enhance academic and research collaboration with global educational institutions. Through this platform, the ministry aims to exchange experiences and best practices, benefiting the academic community in Qatar and abroad.”

The participating universities at Qatar's booth showcased their distinguished academic programmes, research efforts, and joint projects with international institutions. Visitors also had the opportunity to learn about Qatar's educational environment, the country's initiatives to promote a knowledge-based economy and innovation, the development of the higher education system, and academic exchange with various global universities.

It is worth noting that the European Conference on International Education serves as a platform for universities and academic institutions to exchange knowledge and explore academic partnerships, reflecting Qatar's commitment to enhancing its position as a leading educational destination globally.