That's according to a statement by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

"Russian representatives have not participated in any meetings within the framework of the 'Bürgenstock process' and are not going to do so," the spokesperson for the Russian foreign ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in a statement.

"The process itself has nothing to do with the settlement. This is another manifestation of the fraud by the Anglo-Saxons and their Ukrainian puppets," claimed Zakharova.

At the same time, she reiterated Russia's readiness to "discuss truly serious proposals that take into account the situation on the ground", adding that such proposals should be based on "the initiative formulated by President Putin on June 14".

The representative of the aggressor state referred to the Ukrainian raid in Kursk region and the appeal to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles "terror against Russia."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said he agreed to Russia's potential participation in the second Peace Summit because Ukraine's main allies insisted on it.

