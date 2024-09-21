Twenty Suvs Handed Over To Ukrainian Military In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty SUVs have been handed over to Ukrainian fighting on the Zaporizhzhia axis.

Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

"Together with partners, 20 off-road were handed over to the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Like drones, our defenders constantly need the vehicles to perform various tasks, from transporting ammunition and equipment to rapid personnel and evacuation," Fedorov said.

According to him, the SUVs have a four-wheel drive, so they will be able to overcome obstacles in any weather.