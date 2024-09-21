Twenty Suvs Handed Over To Ukrainian Military In Zaporizhzhia Region
9/21/2024 8:06:20 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty SUVs have been handed over to Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the Zaporizhzhia axis.
Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"Together with partners, 20 off-road vehicles were handed over to the Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia sector. Like drones, our defenders constantly need the vehicles to perform various tasks, from transporting ammunition and equipment to rapid personnel transportation and evacuation," Fedorov said.
According to him, the SUVs have a four-wheel drive, so they will be able to overcome obstacles in any weather.
