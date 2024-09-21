Kuwaiti Women Emphasize Importance Of Dialogue In Preserving Peoples' Cultures

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Duaa Shaaban

MOSCOW, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Union of Women's Associations has underlined the importance of dialogue in preserving cultural commonalities among different peoples.

Speaking at the 4th Eurasian Women's Forum in the Russian city of St. Petersburg, Board Member of the Kuwaiti Union of Women's Association Dr. Hayla Al-Mekaimi said culture is an important gateway for industry, trade, economic and social cooperation between countries and serves peoples' interests.

She called for preserving the commonalities between Arab and Russian cultures.

Al-Mekaimi, also Professor of Eurasian studies at Kuwait University, expressed admiration of the Russian women's pivotal role in developing their national economy.

There is a need for exchanging experience between Russian women and their Kuwaiti and Arabian Gulf peers in this regard, she said.

In statements to KUNA on Saturday, Al-Mekaimi said that women worldwide have contributed greatly to promoting the concept of sustainability and boosting environment-friendly industries.

As Kuwait moves towards diversifying its national economy, Kuwaiti women have to be aware of the role played by their peers in others countries to achieve this goal, she clarified.

Held every three years since 2015, the Eurasian Women's Forum aims to promote the role of women in all fields for the target of building a peaceful, prosperous, and sustainable world.

This year's edition, themed "Women for strengthening trust and global cooperation", drew the participation of 1,500 delegates from 126 countries and international organizations, including many female leaders.

Al-Mekaimi represented the Kuwaiti Union of Women's Associations at the event. (end)

