Elon Musk Didn't Show Up For Testimony In Probe Over His $44 Billion Twitter Takeover

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission intends to seek
sanctions against Elon Musk over his failure to appear for
testimony in an investigation related to his takeover of Twitter,
now called X, the regulator said in a court filing Friday,
Azernews reports, citing CNN.
Earlier this year, a federal judge ordered Musk to testify as
part of the SEC's probe of the billionaire's $44 billion
acquisition. The agency is examining whether Musk followed the law
when disclosing his purchases of twitter stock and whether his
statements in relation to the deal were misleading.
After some initial scheduling back-and-forth, the parties had
agreed that Musk would testify on September 10, and SEC lawyers
flew to Los Angeles to take Musk's testimony, according to Friday's
court filing. But three hours before his testimony was set to
begin, Musk's lawyer told the SEC that his client, who also runs
SpaceX, had to urgently travel to the East Coast for the launch of
the Polaris Dawn mission and would be unable to attend the
testimony or reschedule to the following day, the filing
states.
The two parties then struggled to find a time to reschedule the
testimony before landing on a date in early October, according to
the filing.
The SEC alleges that Musk violated a court order requiring that
Musk“seek 'written consent of the SEC or order of the Court' to
modify the date of his testimony,” which it says he did not do
before failing to appear on September 10.
“Musk's excuse itself smacks of gamesmanship,” the SEC said in
the filing.“SpaceX had already announced that it was targeting a
Tuesday morning launch two days earlier... As the company's Chief
Technical Officer, Musk surely was already aware by then that
SpaceX was targeting the morning of his SEC testimony for the
launch.”
It continued:“Despite this advance knowledge, Musk did not
notify the SEC of his intent to attend the launch until three hours
before his testimony was to begin, and after the SEC spent
thousands of dollars to fly three attorneys to Los Angeles.”
Musk has previously attempted to fight efforts to testify again
in the probe, saying he has already done so twice.
The SEC asked the court to impose“meaningful conditional
relief” if Musk does not appear at the new October testimony date.
The SEC also said it intends to file a sanctions motion against
Musk to recoup its travel costs for the cancelled testimony and for
other relief.
In a response filing, Musk's lawyers argued that the“Court's
intervention is not necessary, as the parties have already agreed
to a new testimony date... Mr. Musk is already under an order from
this Court to appear 'absent an emergency that (Mr. Musk) did not
create and could not avoid.'”
The filing represents just the latest flare up of long-simmering
tension between Musk and the SEC, which began in 2018 when the
agency sued him for falsely tweeting that he had“funding secured”
to take Tesla private.
MENAFN21092024000195011045ID1108699715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.