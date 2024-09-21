Number Of Individuals Detained In Connection With Shooting Near Wildberries Office Reached 19
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Meshchansky Court of Moscow has sentenced 13 individuals to
15 days of administrative detention related to a shooting near the
office of the "Wildberries" company in the city center,
Azernews reports.
The Tver Court had previously detained six individuals in
connection with the incident.
Thus, the total number of those sentenced to administrative
detention in this case has reached 19.
It's worth noting that on September 18, a shooting occurred near
the Moscow office of the "Wildberries" online store. As a result,
seven people were injured, including two law enforcement officers,
and two individuals died from their injuries.
