Turkish Pres. To Extensively Discuss Ending Palestinian Bloodshed At UN

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Sept 21 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that he will discuss ways of stopping the bloodshed in the Palestinian lands, especially Gaza, with every leader he meets in the United Nations.

In a press held at Ataturk Airport before his trip to the US to participate in the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Erdogan called on the international community and the Western countries to stop watching Israel commit criminal acts and take deterrent measures.

"We will continue our efforts to do what we can to face the storm of death that global Zionism is ravaging in the Middle East."

On the other hand, Erdogan said that Turkiye is waiting for a response from Damascus regarding a meeting held with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, in an effort to normalize bilateral relations.

"We have shown our desire to meet with Al-Assad in order to normalize Turkish-Syrian relations, and we are now waiting for the other side's response," he said. (end)

