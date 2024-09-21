Yeeha! Games Partners With SOMSOC GALLERY To Bridge Web2 And Web3 Through Designer Toy Art

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







SINGAPORE, Sept. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yeeha! Games, an industry-leading gaming platform, announced an exciting strategic partnership with Tokyo-based SOMSOC GALLERY during the Token2049 in Singapore. The collaboration aims to merge the worlds of Web2 and Web3, with both parties launching an exclusive co-branded“HOUSEBOY” designer toy collection, marking their official entry into the designer toy industry. On the 19th, Yeeha! Games presented HOUSEBOY at the National Gallery Singapore.

As part of this collaboration, Yeeha! Games and SOMSOC GALLERY have created a mascot --「HOUSEBOY」, which will debut as a limited-edition SOFUBI ONEOFF designer toy. Sofubi, derived from an English term and simplified in Japanese, refers to soft vinyl toys made from flexible PVC material. Sofubi toys have a rich and long history, with the first Sofubi debuting in 1966. Over time, these toys have evolved from being merely a cultural symbol into a significant branch of art toys, including designer and collectible toys. Known for their unique designs and limited releases, Sofubi toys have grabbed the attention of collectors worldwide, making them highly sought-after and valuable. The co-branded HOUSEBOY Sofubi designer toy not only merges traditional craftsmanship with modern pop culture but also represents a new paradigm of cross-collaboration between Web3 and Web2, symbolizing the future creative convergence.

This limited-edition designer toy features a custom paint job inspired by Yeeha! Games signature brand color scheme, making it even more desirable for collectors and fans of both designer toys and Web3 enthusiasts.









As an industry-leading Web3 gaming platform that integrates cross-chain technology, Web3 middleware, Content Strategies and Game Distribution, Yeeha! Games connects mass users, including Web2 players, through high-quality gaming content and IPs. One of Yeeha! Games' key strategies is to seamlessly merge Web3 and Web2 ecosystems, a theme that resonates strongly with its participation in Token 2049. The collaboration with SOMSOC Gallery is an important attempt by Yeeha! Games in advancing this strategy. As a comprehensive art space located at the entrance to Harajuku in Tokyo, SOMSOC Gallery has been dedicated to connecting the inner universe of artists with their expressions in the real world since its establishment in 2022. Through the partnership with Yeeha! Games, SOMSOC has embarked on a journey to explore more possibilities in the Web3 world.









At the recently concluded WebX Tokyo event, SOMSOC and HOUSEBOY made their debut at Tokyo Tower alongside Yeeha!, receiving widespread recognition and admiration from the audience. Responding to requests from the community and creators, SOMSOC launched a Yeeha! exclusive Lottery Sale during this trip to Singapore. By filling out an order form, creators and users worldwide have the chance to win a one-of-a-kind physical HOUSEBOY figure.

One of Yeeha! Games' key goals is to collaborate with leading builders and creators in the Asia-Pacific region, creating a carefully curated content hub and a rapidly growing community. Through this partnership, Yeeha! Games not only demonstrates its strategic expansion into the Web2 designer toy market but also paves the way for new possibilities in cross-industry collaboration between Web3 and Web2.

In the future, Yeeha! Games and SOMSOC GALLERY will continue to work closely, driving the integration of art and gaming by launching more designer toy NFTs, additional artworks, and even mini-games, jointly exploring the limitless potential of the Web3 ecosystem.

