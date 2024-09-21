Number Of Russian Strikes On Sumy Region Significantly Higher In 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of Russian strikes on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region in 2024 has significantly increased compared to 2023.

The Sumy Regional Military Administration said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"According to the regional military administration, the number of shelling that Russia carries out against residential and critical infrastructure, including facilities of the Sumy region, has increased significantly compared to last year. In particular, more than 12,500 enemy strikes have been recorded in the Sumy region since the beginning of the year, compared to 8,000 in 2023," the post said.

It added that the enemy continued to use powerful weapons, including glide bombs, missiles, and drones. That is why evacuation, including forced evacuation, is being carried out in the region, with children being driven away from dangerous areas. The issue of expanding the list of these territories is under consideration.